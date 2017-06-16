Chandler (Ariz.) QB Tyler Shough commits to UNC in hopes of being the next Mitchell Trubisky

North Carolina has never been a hotbed program for top quarterbacks, but 2017 NFL Draft No. 2 overall selection Mitchell Trubisky might be changing that perception. Trubisky is now with the Bears, and the Tar Heels have added one of the top pro style quarterbacks in the Class of 2018 to follow in his footsteps.

Arizona native Tyler Shough, the starting quarterback at powerhouse program Chandler High, committed to the Tar Heels on Thursday. He picked North Carolina ahead of scholarship offers from powerhouse programs including Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia and Louisville, among others.

Shough passed for more than 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior and committed to UNC after attending the program’s camp on Wednesday and sticking around for an unofficial visit after the camp.

Per Shough’s own Twitter post, North Carolina’s academic reputation was key in earning his commitment.

Other programs, including Michigan, will surely continue circling Shough in the hope that he might reconsider his decision to head to North Carolina. If he does follow through come February, UNC coach Larry Fedora may gain a critical piece to his program’s future.