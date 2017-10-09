Top QB Tyler Shough flips commitment from North Carolina to Oregon

Hamilton senior quarterback Tyler Shough announced Saturday on Twitter that he has decommitted from North Carolina and pledged to Oregon.

Shough had committed in early June to North Carolina. But an Oregon offer came up a month ago, and during the bye week this weekend, Shough visited Eugene. Shough said he didn’t post the Oregon offer when it came.

“I had to meet the coaches,” Shough said. “It’s a perfect situation for me as a quarterback. They’re kind of low in depth. I have a good connection with the coaches. I want to be a part of that, a high-powered offense. It’s a special class coming in.”

Shough, 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, a four-star recruit, had offers from Alabama, Michigan, South Carolina, Cal and Arizona State, among others. He was in Oregon in July for Nike’s The Opening as one of the top 11 senior quarterbacks in the nation.

