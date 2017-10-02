New York City running back Tylik Allen shot dead in Harlem hours before game

A star running back for KIPP College Prep (New York) was shot dead hours before he was scheduled to take the field for a game against his school’s biggest rival.

As reported by the New York Daily News, senior Tylik Allen was shot in the back and chest just three blocks from his Harlem home only hours before he was scheduled to help lead KIPP against William Cullen Bryant (New York).

The scheduled game between the two schools was canceled shortly after Allen was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital, and an impromptu memorial to the teen popped up outside his Harlem housing project in the hours that were expected for game time instead.

“We are heartbroken by the death of Tylik,” Principal Carlos Capellan told the Daily News. “He was a beloved member of our KIPP community. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.”