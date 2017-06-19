Elite safety on 7v7 viral video: Opponent was talking trash 'so I shut it up'

Tyreke Johnson is a U.S. Army All-American and ranked as the No. 2 safety and No. 20 player overall in the 247Sports Composite.

Johnson, an uncommitted five-star prospect from Trinity Christian (Jacksonville), also has become the subject of viral video from this weekend’s NFA 7v7 National Championships at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

The original video on Johnson’s Twitter feed has been retweeted nearly 14,000 times and liked nearly 24,000 times and counting. Maybe of the replies are highly critical of Johnson’s actions.

Here is the video:

If i want to play with kids ill have my own 😤😤😠 pic.twitter.com/lSbz5eN0wU — tyreke johnson (@Im_showtime_) June 17, 2017

Johnson played for Pro Impact at the event. We asked him what happened:

“He was just talking a lot of trash so I shut it up,” Johnson said. What happened after this play? “Well, he was a little upset but then he thought about what just happened to him, so he chilled out.” And there was no penalty called?