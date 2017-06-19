Elite defender on 7v7 viral video: Opponent was talking trash 'so I shut it up'

Tyreke Johnson is a U.S. Army All-American and ranked as the No. 2 safety and No. 20 player overall in the 247Sports Composite. (Worth noting that other recruiting sites have him slotted as a corner and many expect Johnson to play corner in college.)
Johnson, an uncommitted five-star prospect from Trinity Christian (Jacksonville), also has become the subject of viral video from this weekend’s NFA 7v7 National Championships at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
The original video on Johnson’s Twitter feed has been retweeted nearly 14,000 times and liked nearly 24,000 times and counting. Maybe of the replies are highly critical of Johnson’s actions.
Here is the video:
Johnson played for Pro Impact at the event. We asked him what happened: