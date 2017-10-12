Tyreke Johnson takes a break from recruitment to receive U.S. Army All-American jersey

Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) safety Tyreke Johnson has to answer redundant questions all the time about his recruitment so it was a welcomed distraction Thursday afternoon when the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by his school to present him his honorary jersey for the U.S Army All-American Bowl.

“It’s truly a blessing to be in the position that God has given me,” Johnson said. “I’m not the type of person that is going to go and fight in the war, but I wanted to honor the military by playing in this game. That’s important to me.”

Johnson, who is ranked No. 38 overall in the 247 Sports Composite, has been dominant on both sides of the ball for the Conquerors (4-2-1) this season racking up four rushing touchdowns and three interceptions.

As it stands, Georgia is considered the overwhelming favorite to land Johnson, but Florida is said to be gaining steam with Johnson.

Whichever school lands the 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete will gain a physically imposing player who can lockdown receivers just as well as he can stop the run.

“I want to decide very soon,” Johnson said. “I just want to feel at home wherever I’m at; that’s the biggest thing for me.”

