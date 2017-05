Tyrone Scott, a 6-3 wide receiver at Jenkins (Savannah, Ga.), averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game on the school’s basketball team this winter.

That followed a fall in which the Class of 2018 prospect averaged more than 27 yards per catch for the football team and has attracted offers from Tulane, Western Kentucky and a number of FCS programs.

His recruiting profile lists him as having a 34-inch vertical leap. He showed his hops and dexterity in this incredible dunk.