Tyson Minor will be hosting his own morning show for the Cesar Chavez journalism. Tyson is one of the Cesar Chavez varsity basketball players. He is very humorous and joyful he’s really a people person. On May 19th 2015 he was in a terrible car accident that broke his leg in half. He couldn’t play his first year of varsity basketball because of the accident. Now in 2016-2017 a new school year he is ready to hit the floor and play ball.