U of L hosting lots of top football recruits

Many of the state’s top underclassman football players, plus dozens of out-of-state prospects, including several four-star players from Tennessee, are expected to visit the University of Louisville Friday and Saturday. It shapes up as the Cardinals’ biggest recruiting weekend since national signing day and proof that recruiting for the 2018 and ’19 classes is now in full gear.

Among Kentuckians in the junior class, St. Xavier offensive guard Wyatt Smock, who got a U of L offer earlier this week, and four-star Bowling Green linebacker Justice Dingle, who’s ranked the No. 219 player nationally by Rivals.com, are expected to visit. Dingle said he’ll be on campus Friday.

Several U of L offer-holders from Kentucky’s 2019 class, which has as many power-conference prospects as any in-state group in recent memory, are also expected to visit.

Among them are four-star Trinity rush end Stephen Herron, who is the state’s highest-ranked underclassman in any class at No. 15 nationally, according to 247Sports.com; four-star Scott County offensive tackle Bryan Hudson (No. 91 nationally per 247); Christian Academy wide receiver Milton Wright; Doss defensive end/linebacker/receiver Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff; Moore defensive end J.J. Weaver; and Glasow offensive lineman Tanner Bowles.

Herron, whose other offers include Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky, was being primarily recruited at U of L by former defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, so this weekend could be a chance for the rest of the staff, including new Louisville-area recruiter Mike Summers and new DC Peter Sirmon, to get know him better.

The state’s second-highest-ranked 2019 prospect, four-star South Warren defensive tackle Jacob Lacey (No. 37, per 247Sports), won’t be visiting Louisville this weekend, though he said he plans to attend U of L’s spring game on April 15, as well as another spring practice at some point. He also visited Louisville on Feb. 11. Lacey said he’ll spend this weekend at Clemson, which he thinks is close to offering. Last week, he got an offer from Penn State during a visit there. Notre Dame, Michigan State and UK are some of his other offers.

As for out-of-state recruits, U of L is expected to have at least one current 2018 commitment visit this weekend: three-star Tallahassee, Fla., cornerback Marcus Riley.

The highest-ranked potential 2018 visitor is St. Louis defensive tackle Michael Thompson, who is No. 5 at his position nationally and No. 48 overall, according to 247Sports.com. He has offers from most of the SEC and Big Ten.

There also will be many potential visitors from middle Tennessee, including a Washington commitment, a Georgia commitment and multiple other four-star prospects.

The Washington commit is four-star Brentwood, Tenn., linebacker Jackson Sirmon, who is Peter Sirmon’s son. It’ll be at least the second time Jackson Sirmon has visited U of L since his dad was hired. The Georgia commit is also four-star Franklin, Tenn., offensive tackle Max Wray.

Other possible visitors from Tennessee (2018 unless noted): four-star Murfreesboro defensive tackle D’Andre Litaker (No. 161 on Rivals), four-star Murfreesboro running back Master Teague, four-star Ensworth cornerback Wesley Walker, four-star Murfreesboro defensive end Joseph Anderson (2019, No. 68 nationally on 247), four-star Nashville defensive end Ani Izuchukwu (2019, No. 79 nationally on 247), four-star Murfreesboro wide receiver Trey Knox (2019, No. 82 on 247); three-star Murfreesboro offensive tackle Max Iyama and Nashville defensive tackle Tymon Mitchell (2019).

Perhaps the most high-profile out-of-state 2019 visitor will be four-star Houston quarterback Grant Gunnell (6-6, 205), who is the nation’s No. 3 pro-style sophomore QB and 53 prospect overall. Gunnell has offers from top teams across the Big 12 and SEC.

Four-star Detroit 2018 center Tyrone Sampson, who is ranked the No. 1 player at his position nationally, according to the 247Sports composite average, is another possible visitor. As are four-star Springfield, Ohio, 2018 tight end Leonard Taylor (No. 3 tight end, No. 54 overall on 247), three-star Hilliard, Ohio, 2018 receiver/tight end Kory Taylor and Cincinnati Colerain 2018 receiver Ja’Von Hicks, among others.

Possible 2018 visitors from Georgia include four-star Roswell defensive end Tyneil Hopper (No. 259 on 247), three-star Tyrone Sandy Creek High School defensive end Nick Fulwilder and three-star Atlanta Grady safety/receiver Jaylen Rivers.

Possible 2018 visitors from Indiana include three-star Indianapolis Decatur Central running back Tyrone Tracy and three-star Hamilton Southeastern defensive end Madison Norris.

From out west, Arizona tight end/defensive end James Stagg and Colorado wide receiver Dimitri Stanley are potential 2018 visitors.