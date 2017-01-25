U of L offers Trinity wideout walk-on spot

One of the top receivers for the Class 6-A state champions could be staying in his hometown for his college career.

Trinity senior wide receiver/tight end Noah Ellison announced Tuesday evening on Twitter he had received a preferred walk-on offer from Louisville, continuing a strong Louisville-Trinity pipeline that includes outgoing Cardinals senior wide receiver James Quick and junior Reggie Bonnafon among others.

Ellison was Trinity quarterback Spencer Blackburn’s top target, as Ellison led the Shamrocks with 45 catches for 547 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 12.2 yards per catch.

Excited to say that I have received a preferred walk on offer from the University of Louisville🔴⚫️⚪️ #GoCards #L1C4🐔 https://t.co/yRwo4qAEGm —

Noah Ellison (@EllisonNoah) January 25, 2017

According to his Twitter account, Ellison also has an offer from Kentucky Wesleyan and preferred walk-on offers from Marshall, Austin Peay and Toledo. Ellison and the Shamrocks won their second state title in three years with a 56-21 win over Lafayette.