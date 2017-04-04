U of L, UK recruits highlight Super Prep event

Seventeen high school baseball teams from four states will compete in this week’s Super Prep Series hosted by Ballard.

Games will start on Wednesday and run through Saturday at four sites – Ballard, Clarksville (Ind.) Providence, Thurman Hutchins Park and South Oldham. Tickets are $7 per day and good for all four sites.

Scott Adell, father of Ballard senior star Jo Adell, is the organizer of the event and said this year’s group of teams is “from top to bottom probably the closest-knit in terms of talent. We were able to find teams with high-end players that have both high-end arms and good bats.”

The field includes four teams from Kentucky, including three ranked among the top 20 in the state by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association – No. 1 Trinity, No. 10 Ballard and No. 13 South Oldham. Beechwood also is in the field.

Also included will be nine players who have either signed with or committed to the University of Louisville or University of Kentucky.

The future Cardinals in the field are Ballard’s Jo Adell; Providence’s Tim Borden and Joe Wilkinson; Indianapolis Roncalli’s Nick Schnell; Trinity’s Ben Metzinger and Brody Heil; and Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern’s Carter Lohman. Tanner Johnson of South Oldham and Austin Marozas of Plainfield (Ill.) South have signed with UK.

Scott Adell said Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. matchup between Trinity and Plainfield (Ill.) South at Thurman Hutchins Park could be the top game in the event.

“Marozas has a big-time arm … and I can almost guarantee they’ll throw him against Trinity,” Adell said. “If I were going to seed this thing, Plainfield South and Trinity would probably be the top two teams. That’s the game I’d want to watch.”

Here’s the complete schedule:

AT BALLARD

* Wednesday – Lockport (Ill.) Township vs. Ballard, 5:30.

* Thursday – Lockport (Ill.) Township vs. Providence (Ind.), 5:30; Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern vs. Ballard, 8.

* Friday – Plainfield (Ill.) South vs. Zionsville (Ind.) Community, 3; Lockport (Ill.) Township vs. Hickory (N.C.), 5:30; Indianapolis North Central vs. Ballard, 8

* Saturday – Indianapolis Pike vs. Metamora (Ill.) Township, 10 a.m.; Beechwood vs. Hickory (N.C.), 12:30; Metamora Township (Ill.) vs. Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern, 3; Hickory (N.C.) vs. Ballard, 5:30

AT PROVIDENCE (IND.)

* Friday – Mahomet (Ill.) Seymour vs. Providence (Ind.), 5:30; Indianapolis Pike vs. Beechwood, 8

* Saturday – Plainfield (Ill.) South vs. Providence (Ind.), 12:30; Plainfield (Ill.) South vs. Columbus (Ind.) North, 3

AT THURMAN HUTCHINS PARK

* Thursday – Plainfield (Ill.) South vs. Trinity, 5:30; Zionsville (Ind.) Community vs. Beechwood, 8

* Friday – Columbus (Ind.) North vs. Mahomet (Ill.) Seymour, 3; Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern vs. Trinity, 5:30; Columbus (Ind.) North vs. Trinity, 8

* Saturday – Zionsville (Ind.) Community vs. Mahomet (Ill.) Seymour, 10 a.m.; Zionsville (Ind.) Community vs. Trinity, 12:30; Indianapolis Roncalli vs. Trinity, 3

AT SOUTH OLDHAM

* Friday – Indianapolis Pike vs. South Oldham, 3; Indianapolis Roncalli vs. South Oldham, 5:30; Metamora (Ill.) Township vs. Indianapolis Roncalli, 8

* Saturday – Columbus (Ind.) North vs. South Oldham, 10 a.m.; Indianapolis North Central vs. Meade County, 12:30; Indianapolis North Central vs. South Oldham, 3

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.