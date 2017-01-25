U of L-bound Duvall leads Bullitt East to win

Her team down 12 points after the first quarter, Lindsey Duvall put the Bullitt East High School girls basketball team on her back and helped deliver a signature victory Wednesday.

The University of Louisville signee posted 33 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as the Chargers beat Manual 63-54 in the second round of the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall.

Duvall finished just shy of her season-high of 36 points against Webster County on Dec. 20.

“She got in a good groove,” Bullitt East coach Chris Stallings said. “It’s fun to watch, and it’s fun to coach. She’s a special player, and she’s had a special season.”

Kirstie Henn added 10 points and eight rebounds as the Chargers (20-4) – No. 13 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – ran their winning streak to 12.

Jaela Johnson (21 points, five assists) and Nila Blackford (14 points, six rebounds) led No. 4 Manual (15-6), which dropped its third straight game to a ranked opponent after losses to No. 1 Butler and No. 3 Mercer County last week.

The Crimsons played Wednesday without senior guard Tonysha Curry (11.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg), who suffered a scratched cornea in her left eye during Tuesday’s practice.

“We definitely missed her,” Manual coach Jeff Sparks said. “We talked about somebody stepping up and, ‘Where are the rebounds going to come from and where are the points going to come from?’ In the first quarter we saw some people stepping up into those roles, and then it kind of dissipated.”

Manual hit 10 of 17 shots to take a 26-14 lead after the first quarter before Bullitt East began climbing back.

Duvall scored 15 points in the second quarter as Bullitt East outscored Manual 23-5 for a 37-31 halftime lead. The Crimsons hit just 1 of 9 shots in the period.

“The second quarter I think we just got stagnant and started settling for long shots,” Sparks said. “Maybe fatigue played a role in that, but we have a tendency to do that.”

Stallings said the key was limiting Manual’s transition points and putbacks.

“We’ve come a long way defensively since the start of the year,” he said.

Deja Chatman’s basket pulled Manual within 46-43 with 2:58 left in the third quarter, but the Crimsons managed just four points over the next minutes and the Chargers pulled away.

Bullitt East will face Mercer County at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. The Titans beat the Chargers 112-107 in a 40-minute preseason scrimmage.

For Duvall, it will be a meeting with her future U of L teammate – Mercer County junior Seygan Robins.

“She’s a great player, and her team is really fast,” Duvall said. “We’re going to have to stop them in transition, especially. It will be a good game.”

* Male 70, Eastern 49: Down 29-28 at halftime, the No. 2 Bulldogs (18-1) blitzed the No. 18 Eagles (15-7) in the second half behind sophomore forward Cameron Browning (22 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks).

Male shot 48.6 percent (18 of 37) in the second half and outscored Eastern 42-20.

“We play a lot of bodies, and I think they started to fatigue and we started to get our fast break going and got a lot of easy baskets,” Male coach Champ Ligon Jr. said. “And we introduced the team to Cameron Browning in the second half. They started throwing her the ball, and she runs the floor well.”

Logan Calvert (16 points, eight rebounds) and Ciaja Harbison (11 points, eight rebounds, six assists) also had big games for Male, which will face No. 15 Henderson County in Friday’s 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal.

Bri Mishler hit 3 of 4 3-point tries and scored 19 points to lead Eastern, which shot just 34.6 percent (18 of 52) and was outrebounded 46-31.

Male got a boost earlier this week when it jumped to No. 12 in the USA Today Super 25 national rankings.

“That’s crazy to have a team from Louisville, Kentucky, of all places that’s No. 12 in the whole country,” Browning said. “There are a lot of schools out there that are really good, so it’s a blessing to even be considered to be that high.”

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

BULLITT EAST 63, MANUAL 54

Bullitt East (20-4) – Lauren Masden 5p; Amber Higdon 2p; Lindsey Duvall 33p, 10r, 4s; Alexis Taylor 2p; Alyssa Peak 2p, 5a; Kirstie Henn 10p, 8r; Kathleen Scott 6p, 7r; Emmy Ralph 3p.

Manual (15-6) – Jaela Johnson 21p, 5a; Tyonne Howard 3p, 4a; Jeanay Riley 2p; Aniah Griffin 8p, 6r; Nila Blackford 14p, 6r; Deja Chatman 6p.

MALE 70, EASTERN 49

Eastern (15-7) – Hunter Wright 2p; Bri Mishler 19p; Mikayla Kinnard 6p, 2b; Natalie Collins 7p, 6r; Kiara Pearl 9p; Devin Beach 6p.

Male (18-1) – Ciaja Harbison 11p, 8r, 6a; Emilia Sexton 5p, 4a; Destiny Combs 2p; Jada Owens 4p; India Green 4p; Kyra Hogan 6p; Cameron Browning 22p, 15r, 4b; Logan Calvert 16p, 8r.