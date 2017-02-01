U.S. Army All-American DE Jarez Parks delays decision, waiting for spot at Alabama

Jarez Parks, a four-star defensive end from Sebastian River (Sebastian, Fla.), was scheduled to announce his commitment Wednesday morning.

According to multiple reporters at the school, though, the U.S. Army All-American announced through tears that he had not yet made his decision.

Shocker! A very emotional Jarez Parks says he will announce later today. Silence in the auditorium. #TCPrepZone #@NSD17 — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) February 1, 2017

Lots of emotion at Sebastian River HS as Jarez Parks announces through tears he has not decided who to sign with #signingday @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/vkBC6HLjT6 — John Evenson (@WPB_Evenson) February 1, 2017

The No. 93 player and No. 7 weak-side defensive end in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, Parks is considering Alabama, Florida State and Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 253 pounder was a U.S. Army All-American, Class 7A first-team all-state and first-team all-area pick after his senior season.

According to TideSports.com Recruiting Analyst Andrew Bone, Parks had intended on committing to Alabama. However, Bone told Rivals.com that the staff asked Parks to wait, apparently because they are waiting on five-star defensive end LaBryan Ray‘s decision.

“The numbers are tight and Alabama will only have room for him if Ray goes elsewhere,” Bone told Rivals.com. “Sometimes the spots fill up fast and there are a lot of moving parts.”

According to 247Sports, Auburn, Baylor, Miami and Georgia have reached out to Parks to show interest.

Below are Parks’ highlights from his junior season.