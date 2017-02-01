U.S. Army All-American LB Willie Gay picks hometown Mississippi State

Another U.S. Army All-American is off the board, and he’s a huge pick up for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Willie Gay, a four-star linebacker from Starkville, Miss., chose his hometown school among a final three schools of Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. A 6-foot-1, 220-pounder, he was one of the top targets on all three schools’ boards, and his decision has been keenly followed by SEC recruiting fans for weeks.

The linebacker had been committed to Ole Miss for four months, but eventually backed off that decision to re-evaluate. That led to Wednesday’s decision and Mississippi State.

Gay has the athleticism to compete for playing time practically as soon as he arrives on campus, and some will expect him to do just that.

Willie Gay signs with Mississippi State University. #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/i6dpnVWHQu — SHS Jacket Buzz (@shsjacketbuzz) February 1, 2017

In the end, the pull of home was apparently too much for for Gay to walk away from, which will ease the minds of Starkville natives everywhere.