U.S. Army All-American Tate Martell not concerned about coaching changes at Ohio State

SAN ANTONIO — Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) quarterback Tate Martell, who is headed to Ohio State after he plays in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl here on Saturday, said he was excited about the Buckeyes’ coaching changes.

MORE: Everything you need to know about U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Earlier this week, just a few days after Ohio State lost 31-0 to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State coach Urban Myer hired San Francisco 49ers quarterback coach Ryan Day as his quarterback coach and former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson is the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Day and Wilson replace Tim Beck, who left for Texas. Beck had been Ohio State’s quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for the last two years.

“I haven’t met him him, but I talked to coach Meyer about (Day), so I’m excited,” Martell said. “I wasn’t worried at all. He knows both of them well. He’s always brought in good coaches, so that’s why I wasn’t stressed about it. He called me after the game and told me about it.”

Martell was among the first to jump to the Buckeye’s defense after the loss to Clemson and expressed his excitement and eagerness to get to Columbus.

Martell was also presented Wednesday with his award as the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Click the gallery below to see who is playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl: