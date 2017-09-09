UCLA commit Cam'ron Jones taken off on stretcher after injury

Cam’ron Jones, a UCLA commit who plays for Mansfield (Texas), was taken off the field Friday on a stretcher after suffering an injury.
According to Michael Florek of the Dallas Morning News, Jones suffered an injury late in Mansfield’s 38-21 win against Cedar Hill.
Obviously details are scarce, but Florek reported an ambulance had entered the stadium, but it’s unclear if Jones was transported to the hospital.
Afterward, players from both teams gathered to pray.
Mansfield coach Daniel Maberry updated Jones’ status after the game.