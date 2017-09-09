UCLA commit Cam'ron Jones taken off on stretcher after injury

Cam’ron Jones, a UCLA commit who plays for Mansfield (Texas), was taken off the field Friday on a stretcher after suffering an injury.

According to Michael Florek of the Dallas Morning News, Jones suffered an injury late in Mansfield’s 38-21 win against Cedar Hill.

Mansfield DB Cam'ron Jones appeared to have sustained a serious injury. He's been down for several minutes. Crowd is quiet — Michael Florek (@michaelflorek) September 9, 2017

He's now being stretchered off the field. — Michael Florek (@michaelflorek) September 9, 2017

Obviously details are scarce, but Florek reported an ambulance had entered the stadium, but it’s unclear if Jones was transported to the hospital.

Afterward, players from both teams gathered to pray.

Both teams gather at midfield for a prayer circle pic.twitter.com/uh8BK6ZJZa — Michael Florek (@michaelflorek) September 9, 2017

Mansfield DB Cameron Jones the player injured and joint prayer/reflection between Cedar Hill and Mansfield players/coaches pic.twitter.com/4WtHTvQpoI — Kevin Casas (@TheKevinCasas) September 9, 2017

Mansfield coach Daniel Maberry updated Jones’ status after the game.