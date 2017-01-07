UCLA commit Jaelan Phillips named American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year

UCLA commit Jaelan Phillips from Redlands East Valley (Redlands, Calif.) was named the American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year on Friday night at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio.

The award is presented to the nation’s top senior defensive player in the eyes of the Army Bowl selection committee.

Phillips led his team with 142 tackles and 21 sacks. He also blocked a field goal and scored touchdowns off a punt return and an interception return.

Phillips is rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end, No. 2 player in California and No. 5 player overall in the Class of 2017 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He beat out a star-studded field of finalists: