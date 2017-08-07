UCLA football commit Marco Brewer facing felony rape charges, will be tried as adult

In late June, Marco Brewer committed to UCLA. In early August, he pleaded not guilty to felony rape charges. It goes without saying that the second development is suddenly overshadowing the first.

Brewer is a three-star offensive line prospect from Corvallis (Ore.) High. He committed to UCLA ahead of 11 other scholarship offers, ranging from top academic institutions like Princeton and Columbia to Washington State and Navy, among others.

Then on July 28 he was charged with five Measure 11 crimes, including first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Corvallis Gazette-Times, the charges are connected with allegations stemming from mid-May, when Brewer is accused of sexual intercourse with a person who was incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness.

Brewer posted bail of $450,000, pleaded not-guilty in his first arraignment and will be back in court on Sep. 1.

In the meantime, Corvallis athletic director Bob Holt told the Gazette-Times that the school had yet to decide whether Brewer will play football for the school in the 2017 season. Similarly, UCLA is unable to comment on Brewer, as he is unable to sign a scholarship agreement with the school until National Signing Day, and the school will be unable to comment on him until he does.