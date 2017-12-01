UCLA lands record-setting California RB Kazmeir Allen

It took Chip Kelly precisely one scholarship offer to land his first recruit. And while Kazmeir Allen is only listed as a three-star prospect, he enters as precisely the kind of athlete Kelly is always looking for.

Allen, the force behind Tulare Union’s rise, has set a state record for most touchdowns in a single season with 70, and has 2,989 yards on the ground, averaging 13 yard a carry, and another 833 yards through the air. He’s a positively dynamic force, and precisely the kind of versatile athlete that should thrive in Kelly’s system.

And if there was any question about the strength of Allen’s commitment, just consider this: He accepted UCLA’s offer less than 24 hours after it was extended to him.

🔹COMMITTED🔹 S 1 R O M 8 R I U N. 100% 🐻🏴 pic.twitter.com/xYqB6c5gPc — Ka💰meir Allen (@kazmeir_) November 29, 2017

“UCLA is the offer I really wanted,” Allen told 247Sports. “Right when Chip Kelly got the job, I told someone that I wanted to go to UCLA and thought it was the perfect system for me.

“I talked to coach (Deshaun) Foster the day Chip got the job and he told me he would have good news for me and sure enough. Coach Foster came to my school on Tuesday and offered and then I talked to coach Kelly last night. I committed to him during our phone conversation, there was no need for me to wait. Coach Kelly is a genius and this is the perfect situation for me. He knows how to use dudes like me with my size and ability, it’s just the perfect fit.

“It feels great to be his first commitment at UCLA, it’s a cool feeling for sure. I’m just really excited right now to be a Bruin and excited about this opportunity for me.”