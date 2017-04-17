UCLA lands commitment from 4-star DB Cam'ron Jones

UCLA may not have had the volume of recruits scored by the likes of Nebraska and Ohio State during those programs’ respective 2017 spring games, but the Bruins did land one big time pledge who could make an impact as early as fall 2018.

On Saturday, UCLA coach Jim Mora received a pledge from Cam’ron Jones, a four-star safety from Mansfield (Texas). Jones picked the Bruins ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Baylor and Colorado, which has made notable inroads into the Dallas area in recent seasons.

God is amazing it all started from nothing …Im committed #4'sup #8clap pic.twitter.com/JpRwmCKJoD — Cam Hollywood 🐐💰 (@camgonework15) April 17, 2017

Jones made it clear that he chose UCLA for reasons far beyond what he can accomplish on the field, though he was equally clear in his confidence that UCLA would put him in the best position to succeed athletically, too.

“I committed because it’s a great school,” Jones told 247 Sports. “They have great resources. There is no excuse not to succeed. The education is second to none. The football program is great. Los Angeles is a great city to raise a family after college.

“Of course, I’m going to be playing safety, but I’m also going to play some corner. (Defensive Backs coach Demetrice Martin) likes how I fit in the Pac-12 because I’m tall, fast and lanky and can come down and hit. There is an opportunity for early playing time, so that was big.”

Martin made a notable impression on Jones, who said the two speak nearly daily, and often veer into topics about life and his future academic decisions. That resonated with a player who chose to speak about raising a family rather than his NFL future immediately after committing.

Now he’ll get a chance to chase both in Los Angeles, beginning at UCLA in the fall of 2018.