UCLA lands commitment from four-star Penn. WR Jahan Dotson hours after epic Texas A&M comeback

It didn’t take long for the magic dust from UCLA’s miraculous, Josh Rosen-inspired comeback against Texas A&M to bear fruit for the Bruins’ next recruiting class. Just hours after the victory a four-star wide receiver from the other side of the country joined UCLA’s Class of 2018.

On Labor Day, while most of the country was celebrating not working, Nazareth (Penn.) wide receiver Jahan Dotson was celebrating making a firm commitment to his future in California. The speedy, 5-foot-11 wide receiver committed to UCLA in a Tweet that thanked his family and high school coaching staff before specifically calling out UCLA’s ability to help him develop as a football player and student.

110% Committed .

University of California Los Angeles 🔵🙇🏾🐻 pic.twitter.com/30JZMKQ1f1 — Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) September 5, 2017

Dotson’s commitment may not be a shock considering his official visit to UCLA over Labor Day weekend. He was at the Rose Bowl for UCLA’s 35-point, second-half comeback victory against Texas A&M and apparently felt at home with the atmosphere in the stadium and on the school’s Westwood campus.

Dotson is considered a top-25 wide receiver prospect nationally and one of the top-five overall prospects in the state of Pennsylvania. He’s a major get for UCLA, which won the right for his signature ahead of more than two dozen of the country’s other biggest programs.

The decision allows Dotson to return his focus to the field, where he has pulled in 11 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns so far this year with Nazareth, where he returned after spending his junior season at The Peddie School, as reported by Lehigh Valley Live.