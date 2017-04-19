UCLA signees lead rosters for BallIsLife All-American Game

Five UCLA signees and three players headed to Kentucky are scheduled to take part in the annual BallIsLife All-American Game on May 6 in Long Beach, Calif.

The game is annually among the most fun all-star events and brings in players from around the country along with many of Southern California’s best.

The UCLA contingent includes Jaylen Hands, Kris Wilkes, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. Kentucky is scheduled to be represented by PJ Washington, Quade Green and Jared Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt could be unlikely after suffering an ankle injury in the Jordan Brand Classic last week. Green did not play in that game following a concussion.

Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) is the only high school with two players expected in Arizona signee Brandolph Randolph and uncommitted Top 3 overall player Mo Bamba.

Here is a rundown of the players scheduled to attend:

Trae Young, PG, Norman North (Okla), Oklahoma

Trevon Duval, PG, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Uncommitted

Billy Preston, PF, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Kansas

Jaylen Hands, PG, Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), UCLA

Kris Wilkes, PF, North Central (Indianapolis), UCLA

Brandon McCoy, C, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), Uncommitted

PJ Washington, PF, Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), Kentucky

Ethan Thompson, SG, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), Oregon State

Cody Riley, PF, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), UCLA

Isaiah “Jelly” Washington, PG, St. Raymond’s (New York), Minnesota

Jared Vanderbilt, PF, Victory Prep (Houston), Kentucky

Quade Green, PG, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), Kentucky

Ira Lee, PF, Crossroads School (Santa Monica, Calif.), Arizona

LiAngelo Ball, SF, Chino Hills (Calif.), UCLA

Charles O’Bannon Jr., SF, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), Miami

Chris Lykes, PG, Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Miami

Mo Bamba, C, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), Uncommitted

Brian Bowen, SF, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Uncommitted

Brandon Randolph, SG, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), Arizona

Elizjah Scott, SF, Chino Hills (Calif.), Loyola Marymount

Jalek Felton, SG, Gray Collegiate (Columbia, S.C.), North Carolina

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Michigan State

Savionn Flagg, SF, Alvin (Texas), Texas A&M

Jalen Hill, C, Centennial (Corona, Calif.), UCLA

Collin Sexton, SG, Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.), Alabama

Kezie Okpala, SF, Esperanza (Anaheim, Calif.), Stanford