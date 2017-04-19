UCLA signees lead rosters for BallIsLife All-American Game

Five UCLA signees and three players headed to Kentucky are scheduled to take part in the annual BallIsLife All-American Game on May 6 in Long Beach, Calif.
The game is annually among the most fun all-star events and brings in players from around the country along with many of Southern California’s best.
The UCLA contingent includes Jaylen Hands, Kris Wilkes, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. Kentucky is scheduled to be represented by PJ Washington, Quade Green and Jared Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt could be unlikely after suffering an ankle injury in the Jordan Brand Classic last week. Green did not play in that game following a concussion.
Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) is the only high school with two players expected in Arizona signee Brandolph Randolph and uncommitted Top 3 overall player Mo Bamba.
Here is a rundown of the players scheduled to attend:
Trae Young, PG, Norman North (Okla), Oklahoma
Trevon Duval, PG, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Uncommitted
Billy Preston, PF, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Kansas
Jaylen Hands, PG, Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), UCLA
Kris Wilkes, PF, North Central (Indianapolis), UCLA
Brandon McCoy, C, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), Uncommitted
PJ Washington, PF, Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), Kentucky
Ethan Thompson, SG, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), Oregon State
Cody Riley, PF, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), UCLA
Isaiah “Jelly” Washington, PG, St. Raymond’s (New York), Minnesota
Jared Vanderbilt, PF, Victory Prep (Houston), Kentucky
Quade Green, PG, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), Kentucky
Ira Lee, PF, Crossroads School (Santa Monica, Calif.), Arizona
LiAngelo Ball, SF, Chino Hills (Calif.), UCLA
Charles O’Bannon Jr., SF, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), Miami
Chris Lykes, PG, Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Miami
Mo Bamba, C, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), Uncommitted
Brian Bowen, SF, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Uncommitted
Brandon Randolph, SG, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), Arizona
Elizjah Scott, SF, Chino Hills (Calif.), Loyola Marymount
Jalek Felton, SG, Gray Collegiate (Columbia, S.C.), North Carolina
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Michigan State
Savionn Flagg, SF, Alvin (Texas), Texas A&M
Jalen Hill, C, Centennial (Corona, Calif.), UCLA
Collin Sexton, SG, Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.), Alabama
Kezie Okpala, SF, Esperanza (Anaheim, Calif.), Stanford