UConn signee Andra Espinoza-Hunter scores 51 in game, passes 2,000 for career

Andra Espinoza-Hunter, a UConn signee from Ossining (N.Y.), scored 51 points and also surpassed 2,000 career points in the same game.

Ossining won 86-64 against Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn) in the Slam Dunk Tournament consolation game in White Plains (N.Y.), tying former teammate Saniya Chong for the single-game tournament scoring record.

“Our bench went like super crazy, and I was like, ‘Well they never reacted like this over a 3-pointer before,’ and then coach called a timeout,” said Espinoza-Hunter. “It was really exciting.”

Espinoza-Hunter was given a commemorative ball for the milestone, which she ran over and handed to her stepfather on the other side of the court.

She was taken out of the game as soon as she tied Chong’s record with 3:22 remaining. She also had 12 rebounds.

Her performance tied second-highest individual scoring performance by a male or female player in tournament history. Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) alum Tony Taylor is the only player to score more in a game, dropping 54 points in 2007.

Espinoza-Hunter spent the past three seasons at Blair Academy (N.J.) after playing her seventh- and eighth-grade seasons with the Pride. Espinoza-Hunter scored 1,163 points with Blair Academy, and is now chasing her 1,000th point at Ossining.

Contributing: UAS TODAY High School Sports