Heat forward Udonis Haslem salutes his high school coach, South Carolina's Frank Martin

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem won two Florida state championships while playing for current South Carolina coach Frank Martin at Miami Senior High in 1997 and ’98.

The school also won the state title in 1996 before Haslem arrived from Wolfson (Jacksonville).

Steve Blake, who would go on to play for a number of NBA teams in a lengthy NBA career, also was on those Miami teams.

After South Carolina beat Duke on Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament — the first time South Carolina has reached the Sweet 16 in 44 years — Haslem took to Twitter to congratulate his former high school coach.

Halsem noted that he played for SEC rival Florida, but his bond with Martin runs deep.