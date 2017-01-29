U-M lands state's top recruits

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has made headlines nationally since taking the Wolverines job two years ago.

He just made news internationally, announcing that U-M’s football team will be heading to Rome for spring practice.

And he’s making his presence felt in the state of Michigan for the 2017 recruiting class.

The Wolverines scored the top four, and six of the top 10, on this year’s Lansing State Journal Catch 22 list of the state’s top senior football prospects. Donovan Peoples-Jones of Detroit Cass Tech and Ambry Thomas of Detroit Martin Luther King, the top two players on the list, have already signed and enrolled in school early.

According to one recruiting service, 247sports.com, Michigan has locked down the top six prospects in the state for 2017.

“Michigan spot recruited the state, and I think that made for some big-time battles (between Michigan and Michigan State),” said Allen Trieu, Midwest Regional Manager and analyst for recruiting service Scout.com. “You don’t have a Donovan Peoples-Jones and Ambry Thomas at the top of the state every year, and I think that made it a really interesting recruiting cycle to follow.”

Another player the Spartans and Wolverines battled for on the way to National Signing Day was defensive lineman Deron Irving-Bey of Flint Southwestern. Irving-Bey, No. 9 on the Catch 22 list, committed to Michigan in December as part of a flurry of in-state U-M commitments that included Thomas (Dec. 7) and Peoples-Jones (Dec. 15).

Southwestern Academy coach Chane Clingman said Irving-Bey – who registered 79 tackles, including 17 for losses, and nine sacks as a senior this past season – liked MSU, but saw Ann Arbor as home and wanted to be part of a movement that had already started to take place within the recruiting cycle

“The relationship that he’s developed with some of the players who committed to Michigan played a big part in his decision,” Southwestern Academy coach Chane Clingman said. “He had a chance to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Game and some of the top recruits who committed to Michigan were going to play there as well and some of those guys developed a bond and said ‘Hey, let’s go there and try to do something special over the next 4 to 5 years’.”

Irving-Bey’s roommate in during the stay in San Antonio was Thomas.

“Jim Harbaugh is the best, if not one of the best coaches in the game. It was a real blessing to be recruited by him and getting to be a part of his team. I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to win, and we’re going to be all in it together,” Irving-Bey said, talking about his commitment and the other in-state players headed to Michigan. “All of these guys were some of the best guys in high school, and we’ve got to do it bigger and better in college, and I can’t wait for them to ball out with me.”

MSU coach Mark Dantonio stated early on and into the Spartans’ run of three Big Ten titles over six seasons that it was a goal to have the program “measure up” to its rivals.

Seven wins over Michigan in eight years more than accomplished that.

But in the stubborn, complicated and often status quo world of recruiting, it takes time and consistency for hard work’s vibrant color to begin to show on the college football landscape.

Three of the top 10 overall on this year’s Catch 22 list are set to be Spartans. Hunter Rison of Ann Arbor Skyline has already signed in order to enroll early and Cody White of Walled Lake Western and Antjuan Simmons of Ann Arbor Pioneer are slated to sign on Wednesday.

“Year after year, you’ll see Michigan State and Michigan continue to battle for the top kids,” Trieu said. “They’ve had to fill some needs late. Losing out on (Thomas) left a hole that they needed to fill, but he was not a Signing Day guy, he was an early enrollee, and that gave them some time to do that. This isn’t uncharted territory for Michigan State. It’s not unprecedented. They’ve done it before, and I think they feel good about their ability to identify guys under the radar. It doesn’t mean you want to lose a guy like Ambry Thomas, but, having been down that path before, they’ll understand how to set their board and have some good options behind that.”

Trieu does not see the Wolverines’ 2017 reign over the state with Harbaugh as a trend, and noted that several parts of this in-state class had connections to U-M – whether it be fandom growing up or family connections. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Josh Ross, for instance, has an older brother who played recently for the Wolverines.

“In different years, there are different dynamics that make up an in-state class, and it can change based on who these kids may have grown up rooting for,” Trieu said. “I think it will be tougher (for MSU) but Michigan State won’t de-emphasize the city of Detroit, and you can go back to them winning battles like (Detroit Southeastern’s) Will Gholston. Donnie Corley is up there doing well. …

This was a class where Michigan won some of those battles and there were some top kids that Michigan had some early advantages with, and I think they used those to their advantage.”

And even with the 3-9 record this past season – Dantonio’s worst at MSU in 10 years – league titles and a playoff appearance can register with younger prospects as part of an increasingly accelerated recruiting world and those successes can help build a more favorable MSU dynamic down the line in the state.

“I do think Michigan State should get the benefit of the doubt, not just because of the success they’ve had on the field, but putting guys in the pros and kids bring that up a lot about their player development,” Trieu said. “A lot of these kids were recruited by Michigan State for the last two, three, even four years. They’ve grown up seeing the success that Michigan State has had.”