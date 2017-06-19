Umar Farouk Osman named Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Michigan commit Umar Farouk Osman had an unexpected guest at a barbecue late last week in Connecticut — New York FC midfielder Jack Harrison.

Harrison was on hand to present Osman with the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award.

Osman, a midfielder, had 19 goals and nine assists for Hotchkiss High (Lakeville, Conn.). He played a role in 28 of the team’s 30 goals. A native of Ghana, he finished his high school career with 63 goals and 45 assists.

According to Gatorade, the winner was selected based on athletic production and impact in the 2016-17 season. Each winner also demonstrated high academic achievement and exemplary personal character, including volunteerism, sportsmanship and community leadership.

Osman is now a finalist for the Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year award, which will be presented in July.