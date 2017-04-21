Unbeaten McDonogh (Md.), St. Stephen's & St. Agnes stay 1-2 in Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

The McDonogh (Md.) Eagles stay atop the new edition of the USA Today Super 25 girls high school lacrosse rankings – now the winners of 168 games in a row.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

A Super 25 result in Maryland this past week – a public-private showdown between previous No. 3 Notre Dame Prep and previous No. 14 Glenelg – shakes the order up a bit as the Gladiators move up to No 7 and the Blazers slide down to No. 8.

Still undefeated St. Stephen’s & Agnes (Va.) keeps its lock on the No. 2 ranking, while the shuffling pulls Christian Brothers Academy out of Syracuse up to the No. 3 spot, followed by Ridgewood (N.J.) and Bridgewater-Raritan (N.J.) at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Nassau County powerhouse Garden City (N.Y.) moves up to No. 6 from No. 8 after taking a huge win over a talented Darien squad that comes in this week at No. 9. Suffolk County’s Mount Sinai benefits from the shuffling, moving up to No. 10 from No. 12 thanks also in part to an impressive 9-5 win over No. 12 Bayport Blue Point (N.Y.).

Bishop Ireton, a familiar face in the Super 25, earned wins over No. 23 Eastport-South Manor and Good Counsel (Md.) to pull itself back into the rankings. Meanwhile, Sunshine State powerhouse American Heritage School enters the mix at No. 21 thanks to crossover results fleshing out over the course of the season and a still undefeated resume heading down the stretch.

This week, look for a number of important Super 25 matchups, especially in Maryland.

No. 2 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes travels to face No. 8 Notre Dame Prep (Md.) on April 21. On April 27, No. 1 McDonogh will hit the road to face Notre Dame Prep for what should be an exciting IAAM A Conference matchup. Also in Maryland, No. 7 Glenelg will face No. 15 Marriotts Ridge on April 21.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Christian Brothers Academy (N.Y.) will face No. 10 Mount Sinai on April 22 in what should be a great Central New York-Long Island battle. And No. 9 Darien (Conn.) will take on No. 12 Bayport Blue Point (N.Y.) on the same day.