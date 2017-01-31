Unbeaten Riverdale (Tenn.) rises to No. 1 in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) continued its winning ways as Anastasia Hayes scored 76 points over three wins last week and now the Warriors are 20-0 and the No. 1 team in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Warriors, who entered the week at No. 2, got an assist from St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.). The Cadets rose from No. 6 to No. 2 as they knocked off then-No. 1 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) 68-52 as Aisha Sheppard had 24 points. Sheppard also had a big game against Bishop Montgomery (Forestville, Md.), scoring 23 points in a 58-54 victory.

Paul VI didn’t fall very far, dropping to No. 3 . It was the Panthers’ second loss in as many seasons and they rebounded with two victories: Mikayla Vaughn, Amira Collins and Kate Klimkiewicz each had 10 points in a 71-24 defeat of Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) and Ashley Owusu had 21 points in a 97-26 defeat of St. Mary’s Ryken (Leonardtown, Md.). The Panthers will likely have two more shots at avenging their loss to St. John’s. They host the Cadets on Feb. 12 and the teams could meet in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs.