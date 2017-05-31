Unbeaten Roosevelt (Sioux Falls) rides into Super 25 at No. 10, California playoffs cause shake-ups

Three highly ranked California teams dropped out of the rankings with playoff losses and unbeaten Roosevelt (Sioux Falls, S.D.) leads six new teams in the latest Super 25 baseball rankings.

No. 3 Huntington Beach, Calif.; No. 4 Rancho Bernardo (San Diego) and No. 8 Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) fell out with losses in their respective section playoffs. Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) was last season’s Super 25 champion. Those losses opened the door for a shakeup in the rankings.

Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.) moved from No. 7 to No. 3. Casey Schmitt had two homers in Eastlake’s 6-2 defeat of Madison (San Diego) in a CIF San Diego Open Division fourth-round playoff. L.J. Jones had a three-run double and had an RBI single for the go-ahead run in a 7-6 defeat of then-No. 4 Rancho Bernardo (San Diego) in a third-round section playoff.

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) also had a big rise as it finished 30-0 to win its state 4A title as Jonathan Fisher allowed four hits over five innings and Eric Kennedy had three hits in an 11-1 defeat of Pensacola Catholic (Pensacola) for the 4A title

Roosevelt, which had been regionally ranked but not in the Super 25, broke down the door by finishing its season 33-0 and is now ranked No. 10. Justin Aldrich and Jack Blogg scattered six hits in a 9-1 defeat of Brandon Valley (Brandon) for the state A baseball title. Gus Radel allowed three hits over six innings in a 4-0 defeat of Pierre in the A semifinal. The Rough Riders impressive season include wins over teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Washington, D.C., Minnesota, and Illinois.

The other five new teams: No. 11 Hiland (Berlin, Ohio); No. 21 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.); No. 22 Malvern (Pa.) Prep; No. 24 Etowah (Woodstock, Ga.) and No. 25 Fort Bend Travis (Richmond, Texas).

Besides the three California teams that dropped out, these three teams also fell from the rankings with playoff losses: No. 12 Spring Hill (Columbia, Tenn.); No. 14 William Penn Charter (Philadelphia); and No. 20 Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, Texas).