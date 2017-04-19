Unbeaten Shawnee (Okla.) takes over top spot in Super 25 baseball rankings

The revolving door at the top of the Super 25 baseball rankings continues for the third consecutive week as unbeaten Shawnee, Okla., moves into the top spot.

The Wolves are 28-0 after going 3-0 last week. Tanner Sparks hit a walk-off double in a 6-5 win Tuesday vs Tushka (Atoka). Kade Self hit a walk-off double in a 6-5 defeat of Carl Albert (Midwest City) and the Wolves defeated Piedmont 5-0.

Shawnee, which had been No. 2, moved into No. 1 because the previous top team, Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.), lost its first game, 11-7, to Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.).

There are six new teams, led by No. 17 Woodlawn (Rison, Ariz.). The Bears improved to 21-1 as Trey Scallion homered twice and had five RBI and Dalton Rissinger had a five-inning two-hitter in a 14-0 win Monday vs. Junction City.

The other new teams: No. 21 O’Fallon, Ill.; No. 22 Chatsworth, Calif.; No. 23 Jackson (Massillon, Ohio); No. 24 Saline, Mich.; and No. 25 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.).