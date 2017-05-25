Unbeatens Norco (Calif.), Cape Fear (N.C.) stay atop Super 25 softball rankings

Norco (Calif.) rolled past Vista Murrieta, 8-2, in a CIF Southern Section playoff game to improve to 31-0 and remain the clear No. 1 in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings.

The Cougars have now won 42 of their last 43 games, with the lone loss coming from Mater Dei in their 2016 finale — the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Norco plays Pacifica in the next round of the CIF playoffs.

North Carolina’s unbeaten Cape Fear (N.C.) kept winning to continue in the No. 2 spot, while Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.), Coral Springs Charter (Fla.) and Woodinville (Wash.) all leapfrogged last week’s third-ranked team, Pinnacle (Phoenix), which was idle this week.

Other teams moving up this week are Londonderry (N.H.) and Kentucky’s Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), which won five and four games, respectively, to gain three places apiece and take over the No. 19 and 20 positions.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.