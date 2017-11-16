UNC commit Jordyn Adams excited to receive U.S. Army All-American jersey

Green Hope (Cary, N.C.) wide receiver Jordyn Adams is one of the most elusive players after the catch in the country, making cuts and juke-moves that make defenders miss in abundance.

But Thursday when the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by Adams’ school to present them him his honorary jersey, he wasn’t trying to elude anyone or anything.

It was all about embracing the moment.

RELATED: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Adams, a four-star recruit in the 247 Sports Composite, has the Falcons sitting at 9-2 headed into a playoff matchup with Leesville Road on Friday.

Last month, Adams set a state record when returned three punts for touchdowns against Cary in a win.

Adams committed to North Carolina in July.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY