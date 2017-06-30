UNC commit Rechon Black transferring back home to N.C. for senior year

Class of 2018 North Carolina basketball commit Rechon “Leaky” Black is returning to the Tar Heel State for his senior year of high school.

Black’s father, Chon Black, told the Charlotte Observer recently that his son will play his senior season at Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.).

A 6-foot-8 point guard, Black committed to UNC as a sophomore while at Concord (N.C.) High. For his junior season, he transferred to national hoops power Montverde (Fla.) Academy, located just outside Orlando.

As the Observer reports, the Black family has since moved to the Cox Mill district.

The Cox Mill boys basketball team won the 3A state title last season, helped in large part by top recruit Wendell Moore. Moore, a 6-foot-5 wing and a rising junior, was the N.C. Coaches Association Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Black is a four-star recruit and the No. 11 point guard in the 2018 recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports Composite.