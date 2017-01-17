UNC lands two new football commits within an hour on MLK Day

Monday’s national public holiday was a productive and important one for North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora and his staff. Not only did the Tar Hells add a new commit to their rapidly filling class of 2017, they added two … within a single hour.

Happy to say I've found my new home📍❗️ pic.twitter.com/EVnUHQwe27 — 1️⃣Beau Corrales5️⃣ (@BEAU_JANGLES12) January 16, 2017

First it was wide receiver Beau Corrales, a three-star Texas native who excelled at Georgetown, in suburban Austin. Corrales chose the Tar Heels ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Iowa (where he had previously committed), West Virginia, Utah and Vanderbilt, among others.

Exactly 47 minutes after Corrales made his decision public, three-star offensive lineman Jordan Tucker joined the class as well. Tucker hails from Roswell, Ga., where he was one of the bedrocks of the team’s foundation, and will now head to North Carolina as part of a 19-member class that includes seven early enrollees who are already on campus.

Of the 12 members who are not currently in Chapel Hill, Tucker and Corrales help shore up areas of need in both positions. Now we get to see if they can help spark an additional late influx to North Carolina in the final 15 days before National Signing Day.