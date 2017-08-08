Uncle Luke is jumping on board the Lane Kiffin FAU hype train

As Luther Campbell — aka Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew fame — has become an increasingly influential part of the South Florida coaching establishment he is ever more frequently looked to as a litmus test of credibility. The latest to unofficially court Uncle Luke’s approval? None other than new FAU head coach Lane Kiffin.
In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, Campbell went out of his way to praise Kiffin as he watched FAU’s practice at Liberty City’s Charles Hadley Park, the first public practice the Owls have held in Miami since Kiffin took over.
“He’s a rock star!” Campbell told the Post. “You look at the staff and the staff has made a commitment that (they) want kids from Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade County. That makes me like (Kiffin) a little bit more.”
If Campbell likes Kiffin, Miami probably likes Kiffin. The onetime rap impresario attended a series of FAU practices during the spring practice period, and was thrilled that he could help convince FAU to arrive in Miami proper this spring.
Will it help FAU make a stronger push into Miami to grab some of South Florida’s finest prospects now that it’s making a physical appearance in the area? Only time will tell. For now, Kiffin can celebrate his newfound support from one of South Florida’s most impressive power brokers.
“He’s come to a number of our practices, so I hope he’s there,” Kiffin told the Post. “It’s good to get to (areas like Miami) so people can come see FAU football.”