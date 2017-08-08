Uncle Luke is jumping on board the Lane Kiffin FAU hype train

As Luther Campbell — aka Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew fame — has become an increasingly influential part of the South Florida coaching establishment he is ever more frequently looked to as a litmus test of credibility. The latest to unofficially court Uncle Luke’s approval? None other than new FAU head coach Lane Kiffin.

In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, Campbell went out of his way to praise Kiffin as he watched FAU’s practice at Liberty City’s Charles Hadley Park, the first public practice the Owls have held in Miami since Kiffin took over.

Uncle Luke praises "Rock Star" Lane Kiffin and @FAU_Football in Liberty City. https://t.co/yKSdAe0DfV — Jake Elman (@JakeElman) August 6, 2017