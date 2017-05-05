The status of the remaining top uncommitted basketball recruits

18 shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 5, 2017
The majority of the nation’s top basketball recruits have chosen their college destinations. Some, however, have not.
Below are the eight remaining uncommitted players, according to the ESPN Top 100, and their current status.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Westtown School (Pa.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Center<br /> Bamba, the top remaining player, is down to Michigan, Texas, Kentucky, and Duke. He was long considered to be debating between the Wildcats and Blue Devils, but Texas, according to recruiting experts, has made a late push, and Michigan is still in it.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Gregory Payan, AP</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> Duval, the nation's top remaining point guard, wrote in his <a href="http://usatodayhss.com/2017/the-trevon-duval-blog-d-day-approaching-prom-dirtyhunnit-and-more">blog for USA TODAY High School Sports that his decision is coming soon</a>. Arizona, Kansas, Duke, Baylor, and Seton Hall are his finalists.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Tampa Catholic (Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> Knox appears to be next in line to make his commitment. The highly-coveted small forward is expected to announce his decision very soon, <a href="http://www.zagsblog.com/2017/05/01/kevin-knox-targeting-college-announcement-week/">even as early as this weekend</a>. Knox is down to Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri and North Carolina, with the Tigers making a late push thanks to recent commitments from fellow stars Michael Porter Jr. and Blake Harris.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> David Banks, Getty Images</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> Bowen is an interesting case, as a teammate, Jaren Jackson, is headed to Michigan State, and two of his <a href="http://usatodayhss.com/2017/looks-like-depaul-is-pulling-out-all-the-stops-to-lure-brian-bowen">former coaches are headed to DePaul</a>. Bowen is also considering Arizona, Creighton, N.C. State, and others.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Dennis Schneidler, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Notre Dame High School (Conn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <a href="http://usatodayhss.com/2017/jordan-brand-classic-player-tremont-waters-is-testing-the-recruiting-waters-again">The one-time Georgetown signee re-opened his recruitment</a> after John Thompson III was let go. The Hoyas still appear to be in the mix, however, along with Western Kentucky, Connecticut, and Creighton.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Gregory Payan, AP</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> Tucker, originally from the northeast before transferring to Wheeler, is considering Syracuse and Villanova. Tucker visited the Orange last month, but has recently taken a visit to Georgia Tech. He's also considering Oregon and Indiana.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> adidas via 247Sports</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> East St. Louis (Ill.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Center<br /> A former Illinois commit, Tilmon decommitted from the Illini in April. Since then, intensity from Missouri has heated up, and Tilmon recently met with Kansas.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jon Lopez, Nike</p>
basketball, basketball recruiting, brian bowen, Jeremiah Tilmon, jordan tucker, Kevin Knox, MJ Walker, Mohamed Bamba, Tremont Waters, Trevon Duval, News
