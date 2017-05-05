USA Today Sports

The status of the remaining top uncommitted basketball recruits

(Photo: David Banks/Getty Images)

The status of the remaining top uncommitted basketball recruits

News

The status of the remaining top uncommitted basketball recruits

The majority of the nation’s top basketball recruits have chosen their college destinations. Some, however, have not.

Below are the eight remaining uncommitted players, according to the ESPN Top 100, and their current status.

, , , , , , , , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home