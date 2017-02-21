Under Armour All-America Camp Series begins with three invites to 2018 game

HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

Three players earned invitations to the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game after the first stop in the new Under Armour All-America Camp Series.

The series, which will have 10 stops, began at Mission Viejo High School in Southern California on Sunday with more than 160 players.

The invite-only camp focused on various athletic testing including the 40-yard dash, pro agility and the vertical jump, plus the athletes competed in head-to-head competitions against other athletes at their positions.

Earning bids to the UA game were Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mullen (Denver) linebacker Adrian Jackson and Edison (Fresno, Calif.) defensive back Steve Stephens, who might have been the best player on the field.

St. Brown, ranked No. 10 overall in the Class of 2018 by Scout.com, and Stephens had some battles during drills. Jackson opted to play as a linebacker at 210 pounds, rather than a safety.

The invitations to the All-America Game were not solely based on players’ performance at the camp. Organizers took into account game film and other factors before offering spots.

Your Under Armour All-America selections: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Steve Stephens #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/OzvGqiW1m4 — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) February 19, 2017

Just got DB MVP and Invite to the underarmour all American game truly blessed #UAALLAMERICA #dbguru pic.twitter.com/GOw2iM7jCr — steve stephens (@Steve_Most_Dope) February 19, 2017

Blessed and proud to have received an invite and will be committing to the Under Armour All American Game 😈🙏🏾 #UA-All American pic.twitter.com/0CVvjfaQUq — Adrian Jackson (@AdrianJackson29) February 19, 2017

Three other athletes — Mater Dei quarterback J.T. Daniels, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) cornerback Chris Steele and Serra (Gardena, Calif) cornerback Max Williams — earned invites to Under Armour’s Future 50 Underclassmen Camp. The Future 50 are the best underclassmen high school football players in the nation and 2019 Under Armour All-America Game prospects. Each year Under Armour hosts the Future 50 Underclassman Camp at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex during the week of the Under Armour All-America Game.

Winning the Big Man Challenge was defensive end Draco Bynum of Wilsonville (Ore.). Braden Lenzy of Tigard (Portland) and Olaijah Griffin of Mission Viejo won the UA iLLSpeed competition.

The next camp will be Feb. 26 at West Orange High School in Orlando.

