Alabama WR commit Jerry Jeudy shows empathy after viral practice video

Jerry Jeudy has been the social media star of the week at the Under Armour All-America Game.

Jeudy, an Alabama early enrollee at wide receiver, made a move in practice that led to the defensive back falling to the ground. The video was captured by an Alabama recruiting site and a tweet with the video was liked nearly 2,000 times and retweeted nearly 1,400.

“You get beat,” says, Jeudy, a five-star recruit. “They have to come back and get me back. Those guys are really good at DB. I just made the nice move there that took him off his feet.”

The defensive back immediately became the target of insults on Twitter.

“One bad play doesn’t mean they are bad,” Jeudy says. “People shouldn’t criticize him off that one play. It happens to all DBs.”

In Sunday’s game in Orlando, Jeudy had two catches for 16 yards and had a kick return for 16 yards in Team Armour’s 24-21 victory. He also drew a pass interference penalty.

Jeudy enrolls at Alabama on Tuesday.

“It’s been a very good experience,” he said of the week. “These coaches were able to teach me new stuff, and I was learning new route running and getting better at what I do.”

Jeudy spent a lot of his time with fellow Alabama commit Daniel Wright, a defensive back from South Florida, and also had the support of his family who made the trip from Deerfield Beach in South Florida.

It has been a difficult period for the Jeudy family.

Jeudy’s 7-year-old sister Aaliyah passed away while Jeudy was playing in Deerfield Beach’s quarterfinal playoff victory against Delray Beach, with the receiver being informed of the loss shortly after the final whistle. Jeudy reacted with the grief that would be expected from anyone, and followed with a Tweet in which he essentially dedicated the rest of his football career to Aaliyah, who lived her entire life with breathing tubes and severely limited motility and speech, and his mother. Jeudy has changed the wallpaper on his Twitter page to an image of his sister.

“It’s just made more focused and more humble to get where I can go to help my family,” he said.