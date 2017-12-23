Under Armour All-America Game rosters revealed

The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game will kickoff Thursday, Jan. 4 in Orlando and be televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET.

Team Spotlight and Team Highlight will be coached by former NFL superstar Deion Sanders (Highlight) and former NFL coach Steve Mariucci (Spotlight).

“I’ve been a part of the Under Armour All-America Game for a number of years and can’t wait to return to Orlando later this month to watch the brightest talent in high school football shine,” Sanders said. “Some of the biggest stars on both the college and NFL level have played in this game and it’s time to see who has what it takes to be the next great Under Armour All-American.”

The rosters can be seen below in full:

TEAM HIGHLIGHT

# Name Pos. Ht. Wt. School City State 1 D’Shawn Jamison CB 5’10 175 Lamar Houston TX 1 Justin Watkins WR 6’0 173 East Ridge Clermont FL 2 Olaijah Griffin S 6’0 175 Mission Viejo Rancho Santa Margarita CA 2 Devon Williams WR 6’5 191 Antelope Valley Rosamond CA 3 Trey Dean CB 6’3 184 Dutchtown Hampton GA 4 Jaycee Horn CB 6’0 180 Alpharetta Alpharetta GA 4 Al’vonte Woodard WR 6’1 193 Lamar Houston TX 5 Ayodele Adeoye ILB 6’1 231 IMG Academy St. Louis MO 5 Jacob Copeland WR 6’0 192 Escambia Pensacola FL 6 Emory Jones QB-DT 6’3 196 Heard County LaGrange GA 6 DeMarvion Overshown S 6’3 195 Arp Arp TX 7 Teradja Mitchell ILB 6’3 240 Bishop Sullivan Catholic Virginia Beach VA 7 Brian Snead RB 5’11 199 Armwood Thonotosassa FL 8 Brenton Cox Jr. DE 6’5 250 Stockbridge Decatur GA 8 Malcolm Epps TE-Y 6’7 220 Andy Dekaney Houston TX 9 Eyabi Anoma DE 6’6 223 St. Frances Academy Elkridge MD 9 Brevin Jordan TE-H 6’3 250 Bishop Gorman Henderson NV 10 Ja’Marr Chase WR 6’1 197 Archbishop Rummel Harvey LA 10 Steve Stephens S 6’0 187 Edison Fresno CA 11 Tommy Bush WR 6’4 189 Samuel Clemens Schertz TX 11 Kalon Gervin CB 5’11 183 Cass Technical Detroit MI 12 D.J. Brown CB 6’1 183 St. John’s College Crownsville MD 13 Jack Lamb OLB 6’4 211 Great Oak Temecula CA 13 Alontae Taylor WR 6’1 180 Coffee County Central Manchester TN 14 Tyreke Smith DE 6’4 252 Cleveland Heights Cleveland Heights OH 14 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB 6’2 194 Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV 15 Paxton Brooks K 6’5 170 Airport West Columbia SC 15 Jalen Preston WR 6’2 208 Manvel Pearland TX 16 Caleb Okechukwu DE 6’4 247 St. John’s College Washington DC 22 Jacob Sirmon QB-PP 6’4 220 Bothell Bothell WA 24 Sevyn Banks CB 6’0 180 Jones Orlando FL 25 B.J. Foster S 6’1 192 Angleton Angleton TX 27 Seth Small K 5’11 190 Katy Katy TX 28 Keaontay Ingram RB 6’1 187 Carthage Carthage TX 29 Adrian Jackson OLB 6’3 207 Mullen Denver CO 30 Xavier Peters OLB 6’4 222 Lakota West Hamilton OH 35 Justin Mader LS 6’1 210 Magnolia Magnolia TX 46 Devin O’Rourke DE 6’6 244 Lincoln-Way East Frankfort IL 52 Joshua Jefferson OG 6’2 291 St. John’s College Abingdon MD 54 Cameron Goode DT 6’0 308 St. John’s College Washington DC 55 Matthew Jones OT 6’4 300 Erasmus Hall Brooklyn NY 70 Jaelyn Duncan OT 6’5 302 St. Frances Academy Baltimore MD 71 Dawson Jaramillo OT 6’5 297 Lake Oswego Portland OR 72 Daniel Faalele OT 6’8 395 IMG Academy Bradenton FL 74 Dylan Wonnum OT 6’5 291 Tucker Lithonia GA 75 Jacob Isaia OG 6’3 272 Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV 77 Curtis Dunlap Jr. OG 6’5 368 IMG Academy Jacksonville FL 79 Cole Smith OC 6’3 269 Pontotoc Pontotoc MS 88 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 6’3 193 Parkway Bossier City LA 96 Tyrese Johnson-Fisher RB 5’10 194 Oakham School Croydon Surrey, U.K. 97 Dante Stills DT 6’4 280 Fairmont Senior Fairmont WV 98 Calvin Avery DT 6’2 324 Bishop Dunne Dallas TX 99 Keondre Coburn DT 6’3 334 Westfield Houston TX

TEAM SPOTLIGHT

# Name Pos. Ht. Wt. School City State 1 Justin Fields QB-DT 6’3 221 Harrison Kennesaw GA 1 Robert Hicks lll ILB 6’2 237 Miami Central Miami FL 2 Joey Gatewood QB 6’4 232 Bartram Trail St. Augustine FL 2 A.J. Lytton CB 5’11 173 Dr. Henry Wise Upper Marlboro MD 3 Houston Griffith S 6’0 186 IMG Academy Chicago IL 3 Ricky Slade Jr. RB 5’9 185 C.D. Hylton Woodbridge VA 4 Jaquavian Walker OLB 6’3 220 Crisp County Cordele GA 4 Xavier Williams WR 6’1 190 Chaminade Madonna Fort Lauderdale FL 5 KJ Henry DE 6’6 234 West Forsyth Winston-Salem NC 5 Justyn Ross WR 6’4 197 Central Phenix City AL 6 Joshua Moore WR 6’1 171 Yoakum Yoakum TX 6 Myles Sims S 6’3 173 Westlake Atlanta GA 7 Al Blades Jr. CB 6’0 173 Saint Thomas Aquinas Hollywood FL 8 Robert Cooper DT 6’2 377 South Gwinnett Lilburn GA 8 Malik Heath WR 6’3 208 Callaway Jackson MS 9 Byron Hanspard II CB 6’0 170 Desoto Glenn Heights TX 10 Merlin Robertson ILB 6’3 241 Junipero Serra Carson CA 10 Anthony Schwartz WR 6’0 172 American Heritage Pembroke Pines FL 11 Elijah Moore WR 5’11 168 Saint Thomas Aquinas Davie FL 12 Chandler Jones CB 5’11 173 Miami Central Miami Gardens FL 12 Jack West QB 6’4 217 Saraland Saraland AL 13 Shaquon Anderson-Butts WR 6’1 202 Harrisburg Harrisburg PA 13 Asante Samuel Jr. CB 5’10 170 Saint Thomas Aquinas Sunrise FL 14 Jake Camarda K 6’1 180 Norcross Norcross GA 14 Adrian Martinez QB 6’2 198 Clovis West Clovis CA 15 Nikolas Bonitto OLB 6’3 215 Saint Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL 15 Justin Shorter WR 6’4 213 South Brunswick Monmouth Junction NJ 16 Evan McPherson K 6’0 175 Fort Payne Fort Payne AL 17 Matthew Hill WR 6’1 185 Brookwood Lawrenceville GA 18 Jordan Davis DE 6’5 238 Southwind Memphis TN 18 Kyle Pitts TE-H 6’6 239 Archbishop Wood Abington PA 20 Gurvan Hall S 5’11 173 Palm Beach Gardens Rivera Beach FL 21 Quindarious Monday S 6’3 187 Carver Atlanta GA 21 Maurice Washington RB 6’0 175 Trinity Christian Academy Cedar Hill TX 22 Justin Hall RB 5’10 179 Homewood Flossmoor Homewood IL 22 Jayson Oweh DE 6’5 236 Blair Academy Howell NJ 23 Bryan Addison S 6’4 176 Junipero Serra Los Angeles CA 24 Te’vailance Hunt WR 6’2 185 Texas Texarkana TX 30 Coynis Miller Jr DT 6’2 298 Jackson-Olin Birmingham AL 42 Rosendo Louis Jr. ILB 6’1 237 Deerfield Beach Coconut Creek FL 47 Slater Zellers LS 6’1 220 Notre Dame Preparatory Scottsdale AZ 51 Delone Scaife OG 6’3 305 Miami Killian Miami FL 52 Christian Meadows OG 6’3 321 Macon County Montezuma GA 55 P.J. Mustipher DT 6’5 290 McDonogh School Owings Mills MD 55 Cleveland Reed OG 6’3 315 Fort Meade Senior Fort Meade FL 58 Verdis Brown OC 6’4 323 IMG Academy Chicago IL 69 Kwatrivous Johnson OT 6’8 359 Greenwood Greenwood MS 74 Hank Manos OL 6’4 280 Chapin Chapin SC 75 Tommy Brown OT 6’7 315 Mater Dei Santa Ana CA 77 Richard Gouraige OT 6’5 271 Cambridge Christian Tampa FL 78 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT 6’5 260 Berkeley Preparatory School Riverview FL 79 Austin Fontaine DT 6’4 318 DeMatha Catholic Waldorf MD 80 Mustapha Muhammad TE-Y 6’4 235 Ridge Point Missouri City TX 90 Stephon Wynn DE 6’4 279 IMG Academy Anderson SC

