Under Armour All-America Game rosters revealed

The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game will kickoff Thursday, Jan. 4 in Orlando and be televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET.
Team Spotlight and Team Highlight will be coached by former NFL superstar Deion Sanders (Highlight) and former NFL coach Steve Mariucci (Spotlight).
“I’ve been a part of the Under Armour All-America Game for a number of years and can’t wait to return to Orlando later this month to watch the brightest talent in high school football shine,” Sanders said. “Some of the biggest stars on both the college and NFL level have played in this game and it’s time to see who has what it takes to be the next great Under Armour All-American.”
The rosters can be seen below in full:
TEAM HIGHLIGHT
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|School
|City
|State
|1
|D’Shawn Jamison
|CB
|5’10
|175
|Lamar
|Houston
|TX
|1
|Justin Watkins
|WR
|6’0
|173
|East Ridge
|Clermont
|FL
|2
|Olaijah Griffin
|S
|6’0
|175
|Mission Viejo
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|2
|Devon Williams
|WR
|6’5
|191
|Antelope Valley
|Rosamond
|CA
|3
|Trey Dean
|CB
|6’3
|184
|Dutchtown
|Hampton
|GA
|4
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|6’0
|180
|Alpharetta
|Alpharetta
|GA
|4
|Al’vonte Woodard
|WR
|6’1
|193
|Lamar
|Houston
|TX
|5
|Ayodele Adeoye
|ILB
|6’1
|231
|IMG Academy
|St. Louis
|MO
|5
|Jacob Copeland
|WR
|6’0
|192
|Escambia
|Pensacola
|FL
|6
|Emory Jones
|QB-DT
|6’3
|196
|Heard County
|LaGrange
|GA
|6
|DeMarvion Overshown
|S
|6’3
|195
|Arp
|Arp
|TX
|7
|Teradja Mitchell
|ILB
|6’3
|240
|Bishop Sullivan Catholic
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|7
|Brian Snead
|RB
|5’11
|199
|Armwood
|Thonotosassa
|FL
|8
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|DE
|6’5
|250
|Stockbridge
|Decatur
|GA
|8
|Malcolm Epps
|TE-Y
|6’7
|220
|Andy Dekaney
|Houston
|TX
|9
|Eyabi Anoma
|DE
|6’6
|223
|St. Frances Academy
|Elkridge
|MD
|9
|Brevin Jordan
|TE-H
|6’3
|250
|Bishop Gorman
|Henderson
|NV
|10
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|6’1
|197
|Archbishop Rummel
|Harvey
|LA
|10
|Steve Stephens
|S
|6’0
|187
|Edison
|Fresno
|CA
|11
|Tommy Bush
|WR
|6’4
|189
|Samuel Clemens
|Schertz
|TX
|11
|Kalon Gervin
|CB
|5’11
|183
|Cass Technical
|Detroit
|MI
|12
|D.J. Brown
|CB
|6’1
|183
|St. John’s College
|Crownsville
|MD
|13
|Jack Lamb
|OLB
|6’4
|211
|Great Oak
|Temecula
|CA
|13
|Alontae Taylor
|WR
|6’1
|180
|Coffee County Central
|Manchester
|TN
|14
|Tyreke Smith
|DE
|6’4
|252
|Cleveland Heights
|Cleveland Heights
|OH
|14
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|6’2
|194
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|15
|Paxton Brooks
|K
|6’5
|170
|Airport
|West Columbia
|SC
|15
|Jalen Preston
|WR
|6’2
|208
|Manvel
|Pearland
|TX
|16
|Caleb Okechukwu
|DE
|6’4
|247
|St. John’s College
|Washington
|DC
|22
|Jacob Sirmon
|QB-PP
|6’4
|220
|Bothell
|Bothell
|WA
|24
|Sevyn Banks
|CB
|6’0
|180
|Jones
|Orlando
|FL
|25
|B.J. Foster
|S
|6’1
|192
|Angleton
|Angleton
|TX
|27
|Seth Small
|K
|5’11
|190
|Katy
|Katy
|TX
|28
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|6’1
|187
|Carthage
|Carthage
|TX
|29
|Adrian Jackson
|OLB
|6’3
|207
|Mullen
|Denver
|CO
|30
|Xavier Peters
|OLB
|6’4
|222
|Lakota West
|Hamilton
|OH
|35
|Justin Mader
|LS
|6’1
|210
|Magnolia
|Magnolia
|TX
|46
|Devin O’Rourke
|DE
|6’6
|244
|Lincoln-Way East
|Frankfort
|IL
|52
|Joshua Jefferson
|OG
|6’2
|291
|St. John’s College
|Abingdon
|MD
|54
|Cameron Goode
|DT
|6’0
|308
|St. John’s College
|Washington
|DC
|55
|Matthew Jones
|OT
|6’4
|300
|Erasmus Hall
|Brooklyn
|NY
|70
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|6’5
|302
|St. Frances Academy
|Baltimore
|MD
|71
|Dawson Jaramillo
|OT
|6’5
|297
|Lake Oswego
|Portland
|OR
|72
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|6’8
|395
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|74
|Dylan Wonnum
|OT
|6’5
|291
|Tucker
|Lithonia
|GA
|75
|Jacob Isaia
|OG
|6’3
|272
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|77
|Curtis Dunlap Jr.
|OG
|6’5
|368
|IMG Academy
|Jacksonville
|FL
|79
|Cole Smith
|OC
|6’3
|269
|Pontotoc
|Pontotoc
|MS
|88
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|6’3
|193
|Parkway
|Bossier City
|LA
|96
|Tyrese Johnson-Fisher
|RB
|5’10
|194
|Oakham School
|Croydon
|Surrey, U.K.
|97
|Dante Stills
|DT
|6’4
|280
|Fairmont Senior
|Fairmont
|WV
|98
|Calvin Avery
|DT
|6’2
|324
|Bishop Dunne
|Dallas
|TX
|99
|Keondre Coburn
|DT
|6’3
|334
|Westfield
|Houston
|TX
TEAM SPOTLIGHT
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|School
|City
|State
|1
|Justin Fields
|QB-DT
|6’3
|221
|Harrison
|Kennesaw
|GA
|1
|Robert Hicks lll
|ILB
|6’2
|237
|Miami Central
|Miami
|FL
|2
|Joey Gatewood
|QB
|6’4
|232
|Bartram Trail
|St. Augustine
|FL
|2
|A.J. Lytton
|CB
|5’11
|173
|Dr. Henry Wise
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|3
|Houston Griffith
|S
|6’0
|186
|IMG Academy
|Chicago
|IL
|3
|Ricky Slade Jr.
|RB
|5’9
|185
|C.D. Hylton
|Woodbridge
|VA
|4
|Jaquavian Walker
|OLB
|6’3
|220
|Crisp County
|Cordele
|GA
|4
|Xavier Williams
|WR
|6’1
|190
|Chaminade Madonna
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|5
|KJ Henry
|DE
|6’6
|234
|West Forsyth
|Winston-Salem
|NC
|5
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|6’4
|197
|Central
|Phenix City
|AL
|6
|Joshua Moore
|WR
|6’1
|171
|Yoakum
|Yoakum
|TX
|6
|Myles Sims
|S
|6’3
|173
|Westlake
|Atlanta
|GA
|7
|Al Blades Jr.
|CB
|6’0
|173
|Saint Thomas Aquinas
|Hollywood
|FL
|8
|Robert Cooper
|DT
|6’2
|377
|South Gwinnett
|Lilburn
|GA
|8
|Malik Heath
|WR
|6’3
|208
|Callaway
|Jackson
|MS
|9
|Byron Hanspard II
|CB
|6’0
|170
|Desoto
|Glenn Heights
|TX
|10
|Merlin Robertson
|ILB
|6’3
|241
|Junipero Serra
|Carson
|CA
|10
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|6’0
|172
|American Heritage
|Pembroke Pines
|FL
|11
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|5’11
|168
|Saint Thomas Aquinas
|Davie
|FL
|12
|Chandler Jones
|CB
|5’11
|173
|Miami Central
|Miami Gardens
|FL
|12
|Jack West
|QB
|6’4
|217
|Saraland
|Saraland
|AL
|13
|Shaquon Anderson-Butts
|WR
|6’1
|202
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg
|PA
|13
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|5’10
|170
|Saint Thomas Aquinas
|Sunrise
|FL
|14
|Jake Camarda
|K
|6’1
|180
|Norcross
|Norcross
|GA
|14
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|6’2
|198
|Clovis West
|Clovis
|CA
|15
|Nikolas Bonitto
|OLB
|6’3
|215
|Saint Thomas Aquinas
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|15
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|6’4
|213
|South Brunswick
|Monmouth Junction
|NJ
|16
|Evan McPherson
|K
|6’0
|175
|Fort Payne
|Fort Payne
|AL
|17
|Matthew Hill
|WR
|6’1
|185
|Brookwood
|Lawrenceville
|GA
|18
|Jordan Davis
|DE
|6’5
|238
|Southwind
|Memphis
|TN
|18
|Kyle Pitts
|TE-H
|6’6
|239
|Archbishop Wood
|Abington
|PA
|20
|Gurvan Hall
|S
|5’11
|173
|Palm Beach Gardens
|Rivera Beach
|FL
|21
|Quindarious Monday
|S
|6’3
|187
|Carver
|Atlanta
|GA
|21
|Maurice Washington
|RB
|6’0
|175
|Trinity Christian Academy
|Cedar Hill
|TX
|22
|Justin Hall
|RB
|5’10
|179
|Homewood Flossmoor
|Homewood
|IL
|22
|Jayson Oweh
|DE
|6’5
|236
|Blair Academy
|Howell
|NJ
|23
|Bryan Addison
|S
|6’4
|176
|Junipero Serra
|Los Angeles
|CA
|24
|Te’vailance Hunt
|WR
|6’2
|185
|Texas
|Texarkana
|TX
|30
|Coynis Miller Jr
|DT
|6’2
|298
|Jackson-Olin
|Birmingham
|AL
|42
|Rosendo Louis Jr.
|ILB
|6’1
|237
|Deerfield Beach
|Coconut Creek
|FL
|47
|Slater Zellers
|LS
|6’1
|220
|Notre Dame Preparatory
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|51
|Delone Scaife
|OG
|6’3
|305
|Miami Killian
|Miami
|FL
|52
|Christian Meadows
|OG
|6’3
|321
|Macon County
|Montezuma
|GA
|55
|P.J. Mustipher
|DT
|6’5
|290
|McDonogh School
|Owings Mills
|MD
|55
|Cleveland Reed
|OG
|6’3
|315
|Fort Meade Senior
|Fort Meade
|FL
|58
|Verdis Brown
|OC
|6’4
|323
|IMG Academy
|Chicago
|IL
|69
|Kwatrivous Johnson
|OT
|6’8
|359
|Greenwood
|Greenwood
|MS
|74
|Hank Manos
|OL
|6’4
|280
|Chapin
|Chapin
|SC
|75
|Tommy Brown
|OT
|6’7
|315
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
|77
|Richard Gouraige
|OT
|6’5
|271
|Cambridge Christian
|Tampa
|FL
|78
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|6’5
|260
|Berkeley Preparatory School
|Riverview
|FL
|79
|Austin Fontaine
|DT
|6’4
|318
|DeMatha Catholic
|Waldorf
|MD
|80
|Mustapha Muhammad
|TE-Y
|6’4
|235
|Ridge Point
|Missouri City
|TX
|90
|Stephon Wynn
|DE
|6’4
|279
|IMG Academy
|Anderson
|SC
Click through the gallery below to see the Under Armour All-American players: