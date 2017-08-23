Under Armour All-America Game set for Jan. 4, new middle school showcase added

The 10th anniversary Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, Jan. 4, Under Armour, Intersport and ESPN announced Wednesday.

The game is at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and will air on ESPN2 and 6 p.m. ET.

One of the top high school football showcases, the Under Armour game has featured 160 NFL Draft picks, including 41 first-round picks and 14 Pro Bowlers.

While a number of the players have been selected, the formal Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance will be begin in September.

Organizers also announced the addition of the UA Next All-America Game, which will be played in January in Orlando for the top middle school players. A date has not yet been announced.

According to a news release, “the top eighth grade student-athletes are determined in conjunction with the Under Armour All-America Middle School Camp Series and are comprised of players who have proven their worth on the gridiron and in the classroom. These accomplished athletes represent the next generation of Under Armour All-Americans.”