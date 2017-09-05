Under Armour All-America Game Selection Tour kicks off Wednesday

The Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance for the Under Armour All America Game is set to kick off Wednesday.

The tour visits each Under Armour All America and presents him his game jersey in front of family, friends, and teammates. It will last three months.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the game, which has produced 160 alumni who have been selected in the NFL Draft.