Under Armour All-American DE K'Lavon Chaisson commits to LSU

K’Lavon Chaisson, a four-star defensive end from North Shore (Houston, Texas), has committed to LSU.

With an LSU hat, a Florida hat and a Texas shirt on the table in front of him, Chaisson ripped open his letterman jacket to show a purple LSU shirt. He then donned the Tigers hat.

An Under Armour All-American, Chaisson is ranked as the No. 37 player in the class, the No. 4 weak-side defensive end and the No. 5 player in Texas according to 247Sports Composite.

And now, the 6-4, 220-pound Chaisson joins the Tigers, who have the nation’s sixth-ranked recruiting class.

The move was suspected by some earlier in the day.

Just got off the phone with a close friend at North Shore HS. I was told K'Lavon Chaisson sent his LOI to LSU. — Longhorn Recruiting (@_texasfootball) February 1, 2017

Below are highlights from Chaisson’s senior season.