Live Under Armour All-America Game commitments

Outside linebacker Nathan Proctor, ranked as the No. 11 player at his position, committed to Virginia Tech on Sunday before the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando.

Proctor, from Lackey High in Maryland, citing the defensive scheme and the offense under coach Justin Fuente, who just finished his first year in Blacksburg.

He said he plans to visit Penn State and Pitt this month before National Signing Day in February.

Proctor had 30 reported offers. He had only taken one official visit, to Virginia Tech on Dec. 9.

Xavier McKinney to Alabama

Xavier McKinney, ranked as the No. 8 player at safety, selected Alabama.

The Roswell (Ga.) star decomitted in July from the Crimson Tide but decided to recommit. Nick Saban and assistant Derrick Ansley made an in-home visit before the dead period began in mid-December.

“I thought it was the best place for me as a player and a person,” he said, surrounded by family.

He took officials to Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn and was down to Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

He had 13 reported offers.