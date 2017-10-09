Under Armour All-American Game makes stop at IMG Academy, adds seven stars in one morning

Each stop on the American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All-America Game has the opportunity to be epic because of what selection means to the players involved. Still, few could ever compete with the one that took place Monday.

In one stop at Bradenton, Fla., IMG Academy, the Under Armour Game officially added Ayodele Adeoye, Curtis Dunlap Jr., Mike Jones Jr., Houston Griffith, Stephon Wynn, Verdis Brown, and Daniel Faalele. All seven Ascenders accepted their official Under Armour jerseys in a ceremony at the school.

Ayodele Adeoye is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound four-star linebacker who hails from St. Louis and has committed to Texas. Curtis Dunlap Jr. is a four-star offensive lineman committed to play for the Gators. Mike Jones Jr. is a four-star Clemson commit who stands 6-foot-1, 228 pounds. Houston Griffith is a four-star defensive back committed to Florida State.

Stephon Wynn is a four-star defensive end committed to Alabama while Verdis Brown is a 6-foot-4, 232-pound four-star center and a Florida State commit. Daniel Faalele is a huge offensive tackle who stands 6-foot-8, 395 pounds and holds scholarship offers from nearly every college football dynasty in the country.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.