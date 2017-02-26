Six players earn Under Armour All-America Game invites at Orlando event

Six more players earned invitations to the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game after the second stop in the new Under Armour All-America Camp Series. The players competed in the event at West Orange High near Orlando.
The invite-only camp focused on various athletic testing including the 40-yard dash, pro agility and the vertical jump, plus the athletes competed in head-to-head competitions against other athletes at their positions.
The invitations to the All-America Game were not solely based on players’ performance at the camp. Organizers took into account game film and other factors before offering spots.
The players are:
- Joshua Moore, the nation’s leader in offers with 54. Moore is a wide receiver for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) after transferring from Texas. He is ranked No. 13 at his position in the 247Sports Composite.
- Chandler Jones, a 5-10 cornerback from Miramar. He has three reported offers, including one from Mississippi State late last week. His performance could help increase that number substantially.
- Brian Snead, an Ohio State commit at running back from Armwood (Sefner). Snead is ranked as the No. 4 running back by the 247Sports Composite and chose the Buckeyes from among 12 reported offers.
- Daniel Faalele, a massive offensive tackle from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) who might be the most intriguing prospect in the Class of 2018. Fallele is learning the game after coming to the U.S. from Australia, but you can’t teach 6-8 and 400 pounds.
- Cleveland Reed, a 6-3, 327-pound guard from Lakeland. Reed, who has 14 reported offers, took an unofficial visit to Miami on Saturday for junior day. He is ranked as the No. 8 guard in the 247Sports Composite.
- William Barnes, an offensive tackle from Apopka. He is ranked as the No. 8 OT and has 17 reported offers. He is 6-4 and 312 pounds. Shortly after the Under Armour event finished, Barnes tweeted that he also had received an invitation to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.