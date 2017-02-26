Six players earn Under Armour All-America Game invites at Orlando event

Under Armour All-America selections: Chandler Jones, Brian Snead, Daniel Faalele, Joshua Moore, Cleveland Reed &William Barnes #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/oh3KJBfT8d — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) February 26, 2017

Six more players earned invitations to the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game after the second stop in the new Under Armour All-America Camp Series. The players competed in the event at West Orange High near Orlando.

The invite-only camp focused on various athletic testing including the 40-yard dash, pro agility and the vertical jump, plus the athletes competed in head-to-head competitions against other athletes at their positions.

The invitations to the All-America Game were not solely based on players’ performance at the camp. Organizers took into account game film and other factors before offering spots.

The players are:

Joshua Moore, the nation’s leader in offers with 54. Moore is a wide receiver for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) after transferring from Texas. He is ranked No. 13 at his position in the 247Sports Composite.

Chandler Jones, a 5-10 cornerback from Miramar. He has three reported offers, including one from Mississippi State late last week. His performance could help increase that number substantially.