Under Armour All-American LB Christopher Allen sticking with Alabama

Under Armour All-American linebacker Chris Allen has shut down his recruitment and will remain committed to Alabama, despite a late push from LSU, he told 247Sports at the North American Championships in Florida.

Allen, from Southern Lab (Baton Rouge) is ranked as the No. 8 outside linebacker and No 106 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

“It’s pretty much shut down,” Allen said, according to 247Sports. “I’m going to Alabama. “It was very hard decision to pass up my home school that’s five minutes away from my house. But you know, ‘Bama has some great coaching staff. Coach Tosh (linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi) and Coach Jeremy (defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt), I really like them. I feel like they’ll get me where I need to be.”

Allen went on an official visit to Alabama last weekend and also had an in-home visit last week with head coach Nick Saban, Pruitt and Lupoi.

He also after making his decision, he met with LSU coach Ed Orgeron to tell him the news. Allen had given LSU fans when he posted a Twitter photo wearing an LSU jersey. The photo took off and was taken as an indication that he was looking to flip from Alabama.

“I liked the picture,” Allen told 247Sports. “So I posted it. I didn’t think it would get that kind of attention that it did.”