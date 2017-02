A.J. Davis, a four-star running back out of Lakeland (Fla.), has committed to the University of Pittsburgh.

The nation’s No. 19 running back and the 34th-ranked player in Florida according to the 247Sports composite, Davis was also considering Louisville and South Florida.

Davis made his announcement on ESPNU.

AJ Davis (#14 RB in ESPN 300) is heading to PITTSBURGH!#NSD17 pic.twitter.com/6oB2U38hSJ — ESPNU (@ESPNU) February 1, 2017

Below are some of Davis’ senior-year highlights.