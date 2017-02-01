Under Armour All-American WR James Robinson IV puts off his commitment

James Robinson IV, a four-star wide receiver out of Lakeland (Fla.), has put off his commitment.

Listed at 6-4 and 207 pounds, Robinson is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver in the Class of 2017 by the 247Sports Composite. He was scheduled to announce his commitment on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but that didn’t happen.

BREAKING: Lakeland High informed me James Robinson will not be signing with any school tomorrow, — Bill Kemp (@BillKempSports) January 31, 2017

Robinson was recently cited during his official visit to Ohio State for marijuana possession, according to multiple reports, citing Franklin County Municipal Court records. Robinson was charged with one count after being taken into custody at an off-campus apartment on Jan. 21. He was released that night. He is scheduled for arraignment on March 1. He must pay a court fee of $93 and the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of $150.

He took an official visit at Mississippi last weekend, and is also reportedly considering Clemson and Oklahoma among the 38 offers he has received.

While the University of Florida was thought to be a landing spot for Robinson, the Orlando Sentinel reported Monday that his recruitment had been shut down by the Gators following his brush with the law in Columbus. Florida head coach Jim McElwain has reportedly tried to help Robinson out, though.

After McElwain couldn't get James Robinson into Florida, he called 18 college coaches to help him find a new school: https://t.co/iPmh2vmAio https://t.co/TjUyo5sdb8 — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) January 31, 2017

Below are highlights from Robinson’s senior year.