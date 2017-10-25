Under Armour gives Bishop Gorman's Jacob Isaia, Brevin Jordan, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson one last game together

Bishop Gorman’s Jacob Isaia, Brevin Jordan, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have only a handful of games together. This week, the No. 10-ranked Gaels play Sierra Vista (Las Vegas) in their last regular-season game. Next week, the trio enter the playoffs, where they will try to help the Las Vegas school win its ninth consecutive state football title.

After the season, they’re headed their separate ways to college, but at least they know they’ll have one final game together as they received their Under Armour All-America Game jerseys Wednesday morning as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Isaia, listed as the No. 36 senior at his position in the 2018 class, committed to Michigan State on Oct. 1.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the time I have left with the guys before I go on to Michigan State,” Isaia said. “My stepdad works for Delta, so I had an opportunity to go to a lot of colleges and see what they had to offer. After seeing all of those, it felt right at Michigan State. I have a lot of family there, so I have a lot of support even if my family doensn’t move up to Michigan.”

Jordan, the No. 1 tight end in the country, committed to Miami in April and Thompson-Robinson, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback on that same ESPN list, committed to UCLA in April. Jordan and Thompson-Robinson have been playing together since they were in grade school, so the Under Armour Game will be their last hurrah together.

“We are definitely excited to play together for the last time,” Thompson-Robinson said. “We’ve been playing together since we were seven or eight. We had always talked about going to college together. For a while, I thought he might go to UCLA, but when he visited Miami, he fell in love with the school and I have to respect that.”

Jordan said his decision to Miami is final.

“I’ve shut things down,” Jordan said. “I’m going to Miami and there’s really no doubt about it.”

Jordan said he and Thompson-Robinson had talked about going to the U.S. Army All American Bowl, but were sold on the Under Armour game.

“Bishop Gorman players normally go to the Army game,” Jordan said. “The Under Armour facilities when they came to us interested us and it seemed more like a vacation and fun. The Army game had a lot of two-a-days.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.